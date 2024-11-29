Escalating Drone Warfare: Odesa and Kyiv Under Siege

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian drone attacks on Ukraine have injured at least eight people and caused widespread damage to residential buildings in Kyiv and the Odesa region. These attacks come as part of Russia's increased efforts along the eastern frontlines, with territorial gains being reported as some of the largest since 2022.

Ukraine's air force announced that out of 132 drones dispatched overnight, they successfully downed 88. A further 41 drones were lost, potentially due to electronic interference, while one returned to Russian territory. The recent assault marks a new record with 188 drones launched in a single day prior to an attack on Ukraine's power grid.

Emergency services have posted images of the destruction, including damage to numerous residential buildings and a pediatric clinic in Kyiv. In Odesa, 13 buildings were affected, with seven individuals reported injured. Officials across Kyiv have noted damage to infrastructure, though injuries have been minimal.

