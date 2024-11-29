Left Menu

Escalating Drone Warfare: Odesa and Kyiv Under Siege

Russian drone attacks injured eight and damaged buildings in Kyiv and Odesa. Ukraine's air force downed many of the 132 drones launched overnight. Increased drone warfare marks significant territorial gains for Russia. Emergency services reported extensive damage in several Kyiv districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:33 IST
Escalating Drone Warfare: Odesa and Kyiv Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russian drone attacks on Ukraine have injured at least eight people and caused widespread damage to residential buildings in Kyiv and the Odesa region. These attacks come as part of Russia's increased efforts along the eastern frontlines, with territorial gains being reported as some of the largest since 2022.

Ukraine's air force announced that out of 132 drones dispatched overnight, they successfully downed 88. A further 41 drones were lost, potentially due to electronic interference, while one returned to Russian territory. The recent assault marks a new record with 188 drones launched in a single day prior to an attack on Ukraine's power grid.

Emergency services have posted images of the destruction, including damage to numerous residential buildings and a pediatric clinic in Kyiv. In Odesa, 13 buildings were affected, with seven individuals reported injured. Officials across Kyiv have noted damage to infrastructure, though injuries have been minimal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024