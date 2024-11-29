Wanted Gangster Saroj Rai Neutralized in Dramatic Encounter
Saroj Rai, a notorious gangster with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was killed in an encounter with the Gurugram and Bihar Police near Bar Gurjar village. The operation also resulted in the injury of a Bihar Police constable. Rai was involved in over 32 criminal cases.
- Country:
- India
Saroj Rai, a notorious gangster with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was shot dead in an encounter near Bar Gurjar village early Friday morning. The operation was conducted by a joint team of the Gurugram and Bihar Police.
In the gunfire exchange, a constable from the Bihar Police sustained injuries. The police report stated that Rai had been involved in over 32 criminal cases, and efforts are being made to capture his accomplice who managed to escape.
Rai was known for his criminal exploits, including demanding extortion from Janata Dal (United) MLA Pankaj Mishra. Previously, he had murdered a drug dealer in 2014 for unpaid extortion money. His death marks a significant victory for law enforcement in curbing organized crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhopal Cyber Police Safeguards Telecom Engineer from Digital Extortion
BJP Leader Faces Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Threat in Lucknow
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Gogi Gang Member Amid Extortion Case
YouTuber Extortion Plot Foiled: Accused Arrested Within Hours
Gangster's Dramatic Court Surrender: Burqa, Lawyers, and Alleged Extortion