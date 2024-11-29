Diplomatic Dissent: Georgian Diplomats Challenge EU Accession Freeze

In a significant display of dissent, more than 100 Georgian diplomats have expressed their disapproval of the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. This move, described as unconstitutional by the diplomats, is outlined in an open letter signed by numerous foreign ministry staff.

The letter, which aims to challenge the government's stance, includes signatures from 114 diplomats stationed both within Georgia and at various international missions. It represents a united front from officials against the decision to delay EU-related negotiations.

Despite the circulation of the document online, Reuters has yet to independently verify the authenticity of all individual signatures on the letter, leaving some elements open-ended regarding the full scope of support for this initiative.

