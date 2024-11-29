Left Menu

Diplomatic Dissent: Georgian Diplomats Challenge EU Accession Freeze

Over 100 Georgian diplomats have signed an open letter opposing the government's decision to halt EU accession talks until 2028, describing it as unconstitutional. This letter, which has been circulated online, includes signatures from both Georgian-based and overseas ministry staff, exemplifying their collective discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:31 IST
Diplomatic Dissent: Georgian Diplomats Challenge EU Accession Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In a significant display of dissent, more than 100 Georgian diplomats have expressed their disapproval of the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. This move, described as unconstitutional by the diplomats, is outlined in an open letter signed by numerous foreign ministry staff.

The letter, which aims to challenge the government's stance, includes signatures from 114 diplomats stationed both within Georgia and at various international missions. It represents a united front from officials against the decision to delay EU-related negotiations.

Despite the circulation of the document online, Reuters has yet to independently verify the authenticity of all individual signatures on the letter, leaving some elements open-ended regarding the full scope of support for this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024