Diplomatic Dissent: Georgian Diplomats Challenge EU Accession Freeze
Over 100 Georgian diplomats have signed an open letter opposing the government's decision to halt EU accession talks until 2028, describing it as unconstitutional. This letter, which has been circulated online, includes signatures from both Georgian-based and overseas ministry staff, exemplifying their collective discontent.
- Country:
- Georgia
In a significant display of dissent, more than 100 Georgian diplomats have expressed their disapproval of the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks until 2028. This move, described as unconstitutional by the diplomats, is outlined in an open letter signed by numerous foreign ministry staff.
The letter, which aims to challenge the government's stance, includes signatures from 114 diplomats stationed both within Georgia and at various international missions. It represents a united front from officials against the decision to delay EU-related negotiations.
Despite the circulation of the document online, Reuters has yet to independently verify the authenticity of all individual signatures on the letter, leaving some elements open-ended regarding the full scope of support for this initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Georgian
- diplomats
- EU
- accession
- unconstitutional
- foreign
- ministry
- open letter
- signatures
- government
ALSO READ
Pakistan Looks to Foreign Ownership for PIA Amid Unsatisfactory Local Bids
Trump's Strategic Appointments Signal US Foreign Policy Shift
Trump's Foreign Policy Picks: Conventional Faces, Unconventional Paths
Maharashtra saw highest foreign direct investment after formation of BJP-led Mahayuti govt: PM Modi at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rally.
Indian Stocks Touch Multi-Month Lows Amid Persistent Foreign Selling