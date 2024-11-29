Sipping Lattes at the DMZ: A New Tourist Attraction in South Korea

The newest Starbucks cafe offers a unique experience to its patrons – the chance to sip a latte while gazing over the heavily fortified DMZ from South Korea into North Korea. The cafe attracted hundreds of visitors on its opening day near the city of Gimpo, roughly 50 km northwest of Seoul and close to the infamous border separating the two Koreas.

Despite increased tensions on the Korean peninsula in recent years, the DMZ continues to draw foreign and local tourists. However, visitors to this site must pass a military checkpoint, though it's located in a less militarized area compared to well-known places like the Panmunjom village. From the observatory, on a clear day, telescopes provide views of North Korean villages just 1.4 km away, set against the backdrop of a geopolitical situation frozen since the 1953 armistice.

In recent times, the Korean border has witnessed heightened tensions, with incidents such as the exchange of balloon deliveries of trash and propaganda. Meanwhile, the new Starbucks is seen as a step towards changing the region's depressive image, as stated by Gimpo Mayor Kim Byung-soo. He expressed hope that this spot will evolve into a significant tourist hub, promoting peace and security.

