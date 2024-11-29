The Kremlin has made a strong appeal to the Syrian government to swiftly restore constitutional order in Aleppo following a recent incursion by insurgents. This statement comes after Islamist rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, advanced into a dozen towns and villages in the Aleppo province.

The region, under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, witnessed its first major territorial capture in years. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow views the attack as a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Peskov's remarks underscored the urgency with which Russia expects the Syrian authorities to act in reclaiming the lost territories. The offensive has added tension to an already volatile region, prompting international attention and concern.

