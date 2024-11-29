Left Menu

Kremlin Calls for Restoration of Order in Aleppo Amid Rebel Advance

The Kremlin has urged the Syrian government to quickly re-establish constitutional order in Aleppo following a recent insurgent offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants. This move by the rebels marked the first significant territorial capture in years, prompting calls for swift action from Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:26 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has made a strong appeal to the Syrian government to swiftly restore constitutional order in Aleppo following a recent incursion by insurgents. This statement comes after Islamist rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, advanced into a dozen towns and villages in the Aleppo province.

The region, under the control of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, witnessed its first major territorial capture in years. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow views the attack as a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Peskov's remarks underscored the urgency with which Russia expects the Syrian authorities to act in reclaiming the lost territories. The offensive has added tension to an already volatile region, prompting international attention and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

