Historic Controversy: Temples, Empires, and Excavations

Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar sparked controversy by claiming Mughals, like Babar and Aurangzeb, destroyed many temples to build mosques. His statement comes amid a court's inquiry into whether Ajmer's famous dargah was constructed over a Shiva temple, involving the ASI and Minority Affairs Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:40 IST
Madan Dilawar Image Credit: Twitter(@madandilawar)
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar recently made headlines by asserting that Mughal emperors, notably Babar and Aurangzeb, were responsible for the destruction of numerous temples, which were replaced by mosques during their reign.

This declaration coincides with a legal inquiry initiated by a local court in Ajmer, which seeks to determine the historical origins of the celebrated dargah that receives thousands of visitors from all faiths daily.

The court has requested responses from the Archaeological Survey of India, the Ajmer Dargah Committee, and the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs regarding claims that the dargah was constructed over an ancient Shiva temple.

