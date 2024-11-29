Left Menu

ISKCON Affiliates' Bank Accounts Frozen Amid Bangladesh Tensions

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has ordered to freeze the bank accounts of 17 ISKCON affiliates, including former member Chinmoy Krishna Das, after his arrest on sedition charges. This action follows violent clashes and a High Court decision rejecting a petition to ban ISKCON.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:03 IST
ISKCON Affiliates' Bank Accounts Frozen Amid Bangladesh Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's regulatory authorities have mandated a 30-day freeze on the bank accounts of 17 individuals linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). This includes former member Chinmoy Krishna Das, recently arrested on sedition charges, according to media reports on Friday.

The decision follows a High Court dismissal of a plea to ban ISKCON after a lawyer died in a clash between supporters of the Hindu organization and security forces. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) conveyed these orders to banks and financial institutions, halting all transactions associated with these accounts for one month, as reported by Prothom Alo.

In the wake of Das's arrest at Dhaka's airport, New Delhi has expressed concerns, urging Bangladesh to ensure minority safety. Meanwhile, ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for Das's release, condemning the violence surrounding his detention. ISKCON has rejected allegations of involvement in the lawyer's death, attributing these to a malicious agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024