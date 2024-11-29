ISKCON Affiliates' Bank Accounts Frozen Amid Bangladesh Tensions

Bangladesh's regulatory authorities have mandated a 30-day freeze on the bank accounts of 17 individuals linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). This includes former member Chinmoy Krishna Das, recently arrested on sedition charges, according to media reports on Friday.

The decision follows a High Court dismissal of a plea to ban ISKCON after a lawyer died in a clash between supporters of the Hindu organization and security forces. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) conveyed these orders to banks and financial institutions, halting all transactions associated with these accounts for one month, as reported by Prothom Alo.

In the wake of Das's arrest at Dhaka's airport, New Delhi has expressed concerns, urging Bangladesh to ensure minority safety. Meanwhile, ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for Das's release, condemning the violence surrounding his detention. ISKCON has rejected allegations of involvement in the lawyer's death, attributing these to a malicious agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)