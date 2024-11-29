India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minority Rights Amid Rising Violence

The Indian government has called upon Bangladesh's interim administration to fulfill its duty in protecting minority groups across the nation. This appeal comes in light of increasing extremist rhetoric and violence, particularly against Hindus and other minority communities, drawing sharp criticism from India.

Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, expressed concern during a media briefing, reiterating India's firm stance on the matter. 'Our position is clear -- the interim government must protect all minorities,' he stated, denouncing these acts as more than mere media exaggerations.

Moreover, Jaiswal addressed the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, acknowledging the ongoing legal processes. He insisted that they must uphold fairness and transparency, respecting the legal rights involved in such cases.

