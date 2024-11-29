Left Menu

India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minority Rights Amid Rising Violence

India has urged Bangladesh's interim government to safeguard minority communities amid rising extremist rhetoric and violence. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized its concern over targeted attacks on minorities, including Hindus. India expects Bangladesh to ensure fairness in legal proceedings, as demonstrated in the case of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:27 IST
India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minority Rights Amid Rising Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has called upon Bangladesh's interim administration to fulfill its duty in protecting minority groups across the nation. This appeal comes in light of increasing extremist rhetoric and violence, particularly against Hindus and other minority communities, drawing sharp criticism from India.

Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, expressed concern during a media briefing, reiterating India's firm stance on the matter. 'Our position is clear -- the interim government must protect all minorities,' he stated, denouncing these acts as more than mere media exaggerations.

Moreover, Jaiswal addressed the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities, acknowledging the ongoing legal processes. He insisted that they must uphold fairness and transparency, respecting the legal rights involved in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024