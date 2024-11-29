Left Menu

Germany Anchors Defence: Multi-Billion Submarine Purchase Proposed

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius seeks to secure parliamentary approval for a €4.7 billion deal to buy four submarines. The acquisition is part of Germany's response to new NATO requirements. The purchase requires budget committee approval, amid ongoing defence funding discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:28 IST
In a strategic move to bolster NATO's northern defenses, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is advocating for a €4.7 billion agreement to purchase four submarines. This substantial investment, requiring parliamentary approval, underscores Germany's commitment to heightened security standards.

The proposed procurement involves acquiring Type 212CD submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. According to Spiegel news magazine, the acquisition is vital for meeting NATO's updated requirements. The German Defence Ministry's proposal awaits thorough evaluation by the parliamentary budget committee to authorize the significant expenditure.

The budget committee, tasked with scrutinizing high-value defense projects, has received numerous proposals, including the submarine deal. Committee members, such as Karsten Klein from the Free Democrats, emphasize the importance of the submarine deal, highlighting its importance for security policy and financial implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

