Investigation Launched into Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Allegations
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing claims of adulterated ghee use in making Tirupati temple prasadam during the previous YSRCP regime. Formed upon Supreme Court directive, the SIT includes various officials and will be supervised by the CBI Director. The political controversy involves allegations of animal fat usage.
A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has commenced an inquiry into allegations that adulterated ghee was used in making laddu prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, said a senior official from the Andhra Pradesh police on Friday.
Following a Supreme Court order for an independent investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) this month assembled a committee comprising officials from the central agency, Andhra Pradesh Police, and one from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The team aims to probe claims of animal fat presence in the laddus.
The SIT, already operational with an office set up in the area, has begun examining records from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams related to ghee procurement during the previous YSRCP regime. As the probe unfolds under CBI Director supervision, it is grounded on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Tirupati East police station.
