Georgia in Turmoil: EU Accession Talks in Limbo

In a turbulent turn of events in Georgia, President Salome Zourabichvili convened a critical meeting with Western ambassadors amid mounting protests in Tbilisi. This included the participation of Germany's envoy, highlighting the international concern over the country's suspended EU accession talks.

The unrest intensified early Friday when police faced off with demonstrators following the ruling party's announcement to halt discussions on joining the European Union and to decline budgetary assistance until 2028. This abrupt decision has ignited a wave of dissatisfaction among citizens longing for EU integration.

During a press conference, a German foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated that the EU's door remains open to Georgia, should it choose to re-engage. The spokesperson urged Georgian security forces to exercise restraint and avoid violence amid the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)