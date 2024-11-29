Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Assam's Online Trading Scams

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Ranjit Kakoty for allegedly swindling Rs 260 crore from investors in Assam. Kakoty, under judicial custody, is accused of deceiving investors via fraudulent schemes and false promises. The CBI continues to investigate 41 related scam cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:29 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken significant action against trading scams in Assam by filing a charge sheet against Ranjit Kakoty, who is accused of defrauding investors to the tune of Rs 260 crore. This is just one of 41 such cases the agency is currently investigating.

Kakoty, who remains in judicial custody, allegedly used misleading plan documents and false assurances to trick over 1.5 lakh investors, thereby misappropriating their money for personal gain. The CBI has used advanced forensic tools to identify most of the defrauded investors.

As part of its extensive probe into Assam's investment scams, the CBI has executed fresh searches across 93 locations in five regions, gathering critical evidence such as phones and computer hardware. The investigative agency aims to bring justice to all victims of these deceptive schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

