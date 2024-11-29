Saudi Arabia Shifts from Defense Treaty with U.S. to Modest Military Cooperation
Saudi Arabia has retreated from pursuing an extensive defense treaty with the U.S. in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel. Instead, it is focusing on a modest military cooperation agreement as regional tensions increase, particularly over Israel's actions in Gaza. The agreement aims to enhance Saudi-U.S. military collaboration.
In a strategic pivot, Saudi Arabia has backed away from an expansive defense treaty with the U.S., initially contingent on normalizing ties with Israel. This shift reflects escalating regional tensions, notably following recent Israeli military actions in Gaza, which reignited demands for a Palestinian state from Saudi leadership.
The scaled-back cooperation agreement, currently negotiated between Riyadh and Washington, seeks to boost joint military exercises and collaboration, focusing on regional threats like Iran. This initiative underscores the tightening ties between the U.S. and Saudi defense industries and aims to limit China's influence in the area.
Despite this significant diplomatic recalibration, hurdles remain, not least due to domestic political pressures in Israel and the potential policy shifts with Donald Trump's possible return to the U.S. presidency. Saudi Arabia's approach maintains its insistence on progress toward Palestinian statehood as a prerequisite for further normalization with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
