Adani Group to Address Bribery Allegations
Adani Group's finance chief announced that individuals, including Chairman Gautam Adani, accused of a $265 million bribery scheme by U.S. authorities, will clarify their situations in 10 days. The group will not take action on the indictment, but individuals involved will respond separately.
The Adani Group is poised to address serious allegations as its finance chief stated on Friday that those named in a $265 million bribery case would shed light on the matter within the next 10 days. The accused include the group's Chairman, Gautam Adani.
According to Jugeshinder Singh, the Chief Financial Officer of Adani Group, no collective actions are planned against the U.S. indictment at this moment. However, the individuals implicated in the case will take their own legal steps to clarify the issue.
This declaration was made during an event in Mumbai, where Singh emphasized the group's commitment to addressing the situation transparently. The broader implications on the group's global reputation and operations remain to be seen as proceedings unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Group's US Indictment Sparks Political Storm in India
Andhra Pradesh govt will study US indictment of Adani and act, says CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Adani group says allegations of bribery levelled by US authorities are baseless, group is fully compliant with all laws.
Markets on Edge: Adani's Indictment and Bitcoin's Ascent
Adani Group Faces Financial Pressure Amid Indictment