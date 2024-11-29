Left Menu

Adani Group to Address Bribery Allegations

Adani Group's finance chief announced that individuals, including Chairman Gautam Adani, accused of a $265 million bribery scheme by U.S. authorities, will clarify their situations in 10 days. The group will not take action on the indictment, but individuals involved will respond separately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Adani Group is poised to address serious allegations as its finance chief stated on Friday that those named in a $265 million bribery case would shed light on the matter within the next 10 days. The accused include the group's Chairman, Gautam Adani.

According to Jugeshinder Singh, the Chief Financial Officer of Adani Group, no collective actions are planned against the U.S. indictment at this moment. However, the individuals implicated in the case will take their own legal steps to clarify the issue.

This declaration was made during an event in Mumbai, where Singh emphasized the group's commitment to addressing the situation transparently. The broader implications on the group's global reputation and operations remain to be seen as proceedings unfold.

