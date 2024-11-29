Adani Group to Address Bribery Allegations

The Adani Group is poised to address serious allegations as its finance chief stated on Friday that those named in a $265 million bribery case would shed light on the matter within the next 10 days. The accused include the group's Chairman, Gautam Adani.

According to Jugeshinder Singh, the Chief Financial Officer of Adani Group, no collective actions are planned against the U.S. indictment at this moment. However, the individuals implicated in the case will take their own legal steps to clarify the issue.

This declaration was made during an event in Mumbai, where Singh emphasized the group's commitment to addressing the situation transparently. The broader implications on the group's global reputation and operations remain to be seen as proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)