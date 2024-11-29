Left Menu

Tragic Boat Capsize on Niger River: Dozens Feared Dead

A tragic incident occurred as a boat carrying traders capsized on the Niger River, leading to fears of multiple fatalities. The boat was traveling from Kogi state to a market in Niger state. Rescue efforts are underway amid concerns over the absence of life jackets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:52 IST
Tragic Boat Capsize on Niger River: Dozens Feared Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In central Nigeria, a tragic incident unfolded as a boat capsized on the Niger River, leaving dozens feared dead. This unfortunate event was reported by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) spokesperson, Makama Suleiman, on Friday.

The boat, predominantly occupied by traders from the Missa community in Kogi state, was en route to a bustling weekly market in the neighboring Niger state. Suleiman confirmed that rescue operations had commenced, although the precise number of casualties remains undetermined.

Alarmingly, it was revealed that none of the passengers aboard the ill-fated vessel were equipped with life jackets, significantly heightening the potential for fatalities. The absence of essential safety measures is a stern reminder of the ongoing risks faced by traversing these waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024