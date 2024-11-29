Tragic Boat Capsize on Niger River: Dozens Feared Dead

In central Nigeria, a tragic incident unfolded as a boat capsized on the Niger River, leaving dozens feared dead. This unfortunate event was reported by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) spokesperson, Makama Suleiman, on Friday.

The boat, predominantly occupied by traders from the Missa community in Kogi state, was en route to a bustling weekly market in the neighboring Niger state. Suleiman confirmed that rescue operations had commenced, although the precise number of casualties remains undetermined.

Alarmingly, it was revealed that none of the passengers aboard the ill-fated vessel were equipped with life jackets, significantly heightening the potential for fatalities. The absence of essential safety measures is a stern reminder of the ongoing risks faced by traversing these waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)