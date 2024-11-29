Tragic Boat Capsize on Niger River: Dozens Feared Dead
A tragic incident occurred as a boat carrying traders capsized on the Niger River, leading to fears of multiple fatalities. The boat was traveling from Kogi state to a market in Niger state. Rescue efforts are underway amid concerns over the absence of life jackets.
In central Nigeria, a tragic incident unfolded as a boat capsized on the Niger River, leaving dozens feared dead. This unfortunate event was reported by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) spokesperson, Makama Suleiman, on Friday.
The boat, predominantly occupied by traders from the Missa community in Kogi state, was en route to a bustling weekly market in the neighboring Niger state. Suleiman confirmed that rescue operations had commenced, although the precise number of casualties remains undetermined.
Alarmingly, it was revealed that none of the passengers aboard the ill-fated vessel were equipped with life jackets, significantly heightening the potential for fatalities. The absence of essential safety measures is a stern reminder of the ongoing risks faced by traversing these waterways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- boat
- capzise
- Niger River
- Nigeria
- traders
- rescue
- life jackets
- fatalities
- waterways
- market
ALSO READ
Rescue Operation Saves Stranded Orca in Russia
Indian Coast Guard's Daring Rescues: Medical Evacuations in Lakshadweep and Diu
Lavi Fair's Waning Luminescence: Traders Yearn for Revival
Rescue Team Mobilized for Stilfontein Mine Crisis
Fire breaks out at medical college in UP's Jhansi, rescue and relief work on: Police.