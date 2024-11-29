Left Menu

Bihar Government to Reclaim Historic Bettiah Raj Estate

The Bihar government is set to reclaim and manage the historic Bettiah Raj estate. The recently passed Bettiah Raj Property Bill allows acquisition of around 15,358 acres of land. The estate has faced significant encroachment, and the move aims to ensure its formal management and protection.

The Bihar government announced its plan to reclaim the historic Bettiah Raj estate following the passing of the Bettiah Raj Property Bill, 2024, in the assembly. The bill facilitates the acquisition of approximately 15,358 acres of land, previously belonging to the once-prosperous estate, and valued at Rs 7,960 crore.

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Jaiswal emphasized the state's intention to verify the authenticity of the current occupants' revenue records, shedding light on significant encroachment. Notably, almost two-thirds of the estate's land have been encroached upon in both West and East Champaran.

The estate's history traces back to its last Raja, Harendra Kishore Singh, who passed away without heirs in 1893. Subsequently, the estate suffered from managerial setbacks and encroachments, necessitating government intervention for its rightful administration and preservation.

