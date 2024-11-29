Left Menu

Bihar Legislative Highlights: Key Decisions and Tumultuous Protests

The Bihar legislature's Winter Session concluded, marked by protests and key legislative actions. Noteworthy bills such as the Bihar GST Amendment and the Bihar Sports University Amendment were passed. Additionally, the CAG report on health services was discussed. Over 1,000 questions and notices were addressed throughout the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:31 IST
Bihar Legislative Highlights: Key Decisions and Tumultuous Protests
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar legislature wrapped up its Winter Session of five days, which concluded on a tumultuous note with both houses being adjourned sine die.

This session bore witness to frequent adjournments caused by opposition protests over demands to scrap smart electricity meters and the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill.

Despite the disruptions, notable bills like the Bihar GST (Second Amendment) Bill, Bettiah Raj Property Bill, and Bihar Government Premises (Amendment) Bill were passed, along with a Rs 32,506 crore supplementary budget for the current fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024