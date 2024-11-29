Bihar Legislative Highlights: Key Decisions and Tumultuous Protests
The Bihar legislature's Winter Session concluded, marked by protests and key legislative actions. Noteworthy bills such as the Bihar GST Amendment and the Bihar Sports University Amendment were passed. Additionally, the CAG report on health services was discussed. Over 1,000 questions and notices were addressed throughout the session.
The Bihar legislature wrapped up its Winter Session of five days, which concluded on a tumultuous note with both houses being adjourned sine die.
This session bore witness to frequent adjournments caused by opposition protests over demands to scrap smart electricity meters and the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill.
Despite the disruptions, notable bills like the Bihar GST (Second Amendment) Bill, Bettiah Raj Property Bill, and Bihar Government Premises (Amendment) Bill were passed, along with a Rs 32,506 crore supplementary budget for the current fiscal year.
