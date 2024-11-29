Left Menu

Lift Technician Arrested for Misconduct in Mumbai School

A lift technician in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a female student at an international school. The incident occurred during a lift installation, leading to a police complaint. Investigations revealed similar behavior with other students, resulting in his arrest under various charges.

Updated: 29-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:37 IST
In a disturbing incident at an international school in Mumbai's Bhandup area, a 27-year-old lift technician was apprehended for allegedly stalking and harassing a female student. The arrest followed a series of troubling gestures made towards the student, sparking widespread condemnation.

The alarming episode unfolded on Wednesday afternoon during a routine lift installation. The victim, a student who had ventured to the basement to retrieve her belongings, was subjected to unsettling gestures by the technician. In a state of fear, she immediately informed her mother, who subsequently contacted school authorities, prompting an investigation into the matter.

Further inquiries revealed a pattern of similar misconduct involving other students, compelling the school to report the issue to the Bhandup police. Acting swiftly, law enforcement officers from Powai police station detained the accused. He now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, highlighting a grave breach of trust and safety within an educational institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

