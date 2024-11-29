Navigating New Frontiers: DGP Conference Tackles Emerging Security Threats
The annual DGPs/IGPs conference, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focuses on emerging security challenges, including issues along the eastern border, urban policing, and new criminal laws. The event aims to foster collaboration among police forces to address terrorism and security threats, with about 450 officers participating.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for security agencies to prioritize emerging challenges along the eastern border, immigration, and urban policing trends at the DGPs/IGPs conference. The conference will address national security issues such as counter-terrorism and left-wing extremism.
Shah lauded the police for successfully conducting the 2024 general elections and implementing new criminal laws. He acknowledged improvements in Jammu and Kashmir's security situation and stressed the importance of a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.
The conference provides a platform for senior officers to discuss policing and security challenges, promising new ideas and collaborations. Prime Minister Modi will join the event, set to discuss themes like crime control and internal security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
