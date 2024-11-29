Left Menu

Coach Turned Defendant: The Ingebrigtsen Family Saga

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, father and former coach of Olympic gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen, will face trial next year on charges of physical abuse against Jakob. The allegations extend to incidents with two of Gjert's children. He denies the charges, maintaining he has never abused his children.

Updated: 29-11-2024 22:47 IST
The father and former coach of Olympic star Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Gjert Ingebrigtsen, is set to stand trial next year over allegations of physical abuse against his son. Charged by Norwegian police earlier this year, Gjert's legal team confirmed that the allegations involve only one of his children, while other charges were dismissed.

Jakob, who recently clinched gold in the 5,000 meters in Paris, now claims that his father physically abused two of his seven children. His lawyer expressed their expectations of these developments following his accusations.

Despite these allegations, Gjert's lawyers maintain his stance of non-guilt, emphasizing his denial of any physical or mental abuse towards his children. Media reports include Jakob's claims of incidents involving slapping, kicking, and verbal threats during his childhood, which Gjert vehemently denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

