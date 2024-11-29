Coach Turned Defendant: The Ingebrigtsen Family Saga

The father and former coach of Olympic star Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Gjert Ingebrigtsen, is set to stand trial next year over allegations of physical abuse against his son. Charged by Norwegian police earlier this year, Gjert's legal team confirmed that the allegations involve only one of his children, while other charges were dismissed.

Jakob, who recently clinched gold in the 5,000 meters in Paris, now claims that his father physically abused two of his seven children. His lawyer expressed their expectations of these developments following his accusations.

Despite these allegations, Gjert's lawyers maintain his stance of non-guilt, emphasizing his denial of any physical or mental abuse towards his children. Media reports include Jakob's claims of incidents involving slapping, kicking, and verbal threats during his childhood, which Gjert vehemently denies.

