France and Chad: A Shift in Defense Cooperation

France has officially recognized Chad's unilateral decision to end their mutual defense cooperation, according to a statement from the French foreign ministry on Friday. Efforts will now be focused on facilitating this transition.

This announcement from Chad came just a day earlier, prompting a swift response from Paris. Despite this sudden change, France has been planning for such a reconfiguration of its military strategy in Africa for the past two years.

These developments underscore a broader realignment of France's military commitments on the continent, potentially impacting regional security dynamics and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)