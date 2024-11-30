Controversy at Shimla's Historic Ridge: Safety and Heritage Concerns Rise

A police complaint has been filed by Tikender Singh Panwar, former deputy mayor and CPI(M) leader, demanding action against unauthorized vehicle parking and temporary stalls at Shimla's historic Ridge area.

Panwar submitted videos alongside his complaint, seeking an FIR for the unauthorized presence of trucks and a crane in the no-vehicular-movement zone of the Ridge, known for its historical and structural vulnerability.

Despite high court orders prohibiting activities on the Ridge, further use of the area for social functions and commercial stalls has prompted the Shimla Mayor to take corrective action.

