Controversy at Shimla's Historic Ridge: Safety and Heritage Concerns Rise

Former deputy mayor and CPI(M) leader Tikender Singh Panwar has filed a complaint against unauthorized parking and stalls at Shimla's Ridge, a historically significant and vulnerable area. Despite court orders prohibiting such activities, they continue, leading to potential legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:09 IST
A police complaint has been filed by Tikender Singh Panwar, former deputy mayor and CPI(M) leader, demanding action against unauthorized vehicle parking and temporary stalls at Shimla's historic Ridge area.

Panwar submitted videos alongside his complaint, seeking an FIR for the unauthorized presence of trucks and a crane in the no-vehicular-movement zone of the Ridge, known for its historical and structural vulnerability.

Despite high court orders prohibiting activities on the Ridge, further use of the area for social functions and commercial stalls has prompted the Shimla Mayor to take corrective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

