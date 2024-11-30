Intensified Bombing by Russian and Syrian Forces in Aleppo
Russian and Syrian jets launched airstrikes on insurgents in Aleppo, targeting positions captured by rebels who conducted a surprise offensive, as well as other towns and villages in the opposition enclave.
On Saturday, Russian and Syrian jets launched airstrikes in Aleppo, targeting insurgents who had managed to capture positions in a suburb of the city on Friday, according to two Syrian military sources.
This intensified bombing campaign also struck towns and villages recently taken by rebels during a surprising advance from their opposition enclave into the city.
The concerted military effort aims to reclaim areas seized by the insurgents and prevent further rebel advancements in the region.
