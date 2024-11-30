Left Menu

Intensified Bombing by Russian and Syrian Forces in Aleppo

Russian and Syrian jets launched airstrikes on insurgents in Aleppo, targeting positions captured by rebels who conducted a surprise offensive, as well as other towns and villages in the opposition enclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:48 IST
Intensified Bombing by Russian and Syrian Forces in Aleppo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

On Saturday, Russian and Syrian jets launched airstrikes in Aleppo, targeting insurgents who had managed to capture positions in a suburb of the city on Friday, according to two Syrian military sources.

This intensified bombing campaign also struck towns and villages recently taken by rebels during a surprising advance from their opposition enclave into the city.

The concerted military effort aims to reclaim areas seized by the insurgents and prevent further rebel advancements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024