Intensified Bombing by Russian and Syrian Forces in Aleppo

On Saturday, Russian and Syrian jets launched airstrikes in Aleppo, targeting insurgents who had managed to capture positions in a suburb of the city on Friday, according to two Syrian military sources.

This intensified bombing campaign also struck towns and villages recently taken by rebels during a surprising advance from their opposition enclave into the city.

The concerted military effort aims to reclaim areas seized by the insurgents and prevent further rebel advancements in the region.

