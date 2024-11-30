Left Menu

Unrest in Georgia: EU Accession Talks Halted

Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, witnessed the detention of 107 protesters during demonstrations against the government's decision to pause European Union accession talks. The move has sparked widespread public outrage, with thousands clashing with police over two nights, despite Georgia's constitutional aim for EU membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:13 IST
  • Georgia

Overnight demonstrations in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, led to the arrest of 107 individuals protestimg the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks. The interior ministry released this information on Saturday.

The push for European Union membership remains widely popular among Georgians, with opinion polls consistently indicating strong public support. The government's decision to halt discussions has incited widespread discontent.

On both nights, thousands of protesters faced riot police armed with water cannons and tear gas. The unrest highlights the national frustration over a frozen EU membership application, a significant goal enshrined in Georgia's constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

