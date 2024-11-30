Unrest in Georgia: EU Accession Talks Halted

Overnight demonstrations in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, led to the arrest of 107 individuals protestimg the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks. The interior ministry released this information on Saturday.

The push for European Union membership remains widely popular among Georgians, with opinion polls consistently indicating strong public support. The government's decision to halt discussions has incited widespread discontent.

On both nights, thousands of protesters faced riot police armed with water cannons and tear gas. The unrest highlights the national frustration over a frozen EU membership application, a significant goal enshrined in Georgia's constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)