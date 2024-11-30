Left Menu

Ullal Drug Bust: Major Seizure and Arrests

Police in Ullal arrested four individuals in connection with the possession and sale of MDMA. The operations led to the seizure of 103 grams of the drug, Rs 15.52 lakh in cash, and several valuables. Investigations are ongoing to track others involved in the drug network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:56 IST
Ullal Drug Bust: Major Seizure and Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

Law enforcement in Ullal has apprehended four suspects in a significant drug bust, seizing MDMA, cash, and valuables.

The initial raid, conducted on November 25, resulted in three arrests and the confiscation of 50 grams of MDMA, a vehicle, three mobile phones, and a substantial amount of cash.

A subsequent operation yielded another arrest and additional contraband, bringing the total seized to 103 grams and valuables worth Rs 15.52 lakh. Authorities are expanding their investigation to dismantle the wider drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024