Ullal Drug Bust: Major Seizure and Arrests

Law enforcement in Ullal has apprehended four suspects in a significant drug bust, seizing MDMA, cash, and valuables.

The initial raid, conducted on November 25, resulted in three arrests and the confiscation of 50 grams of MDMA, a vehicle, three mobile phones, and a substantial amount of cash.

A subsequent operation yielded another arrest and additional contraband, bringing the total seized to 103 grams and valuables worth Rs 15.52 lakh. Authorities are expanding their investigation to dismantle the wider drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)