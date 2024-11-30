Ullal Drug Bust: Major Seizure and Arrests
Police in Ullal arrested four individuals in connection with the possession and sale of MDMA. The operations led to the seizure of 103 grams of the drug, Rs 15.52 lakh in cash, and several valuables. Investigations are ongoing to track others involved in the drug network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Law enforcement in Ullal has apprehended four suspects in a significant drug bust, seizing MDMA, cash, and valuables.
The initial raid, conducted on November 25, resulted in three arrests and the confiscation of 50 grams of MDMA, a vehicle, three mobile phones, and a substantial amount of cash.
A subsequent operation yielded another arrest and additional contraband, bringing the total seized to 103 grams and valuables worth Rs 15.52 lakh. Authorities are expanding their investigation to dismantle the wider drug network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ullal
- MDMA
- drug bust
- arrest
- seizure
- cash
- toxic substances
- drug network
- police operation
- enforcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Largest Cash Injection in Five Years
Major Seizure of Illegal Tobacco in Maharashtra's Palghar District
Operation Sagar Manthan: Major Drug Seizure Off Gujarat Coast
ED Cracks Down on 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin in Massive Cash Seizure
Hunt against drug rackets to continue ruthlessly: Amit Shah after 2 major drug seizures, including 700 kg of meth off Gujarat coast.