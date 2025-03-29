Former Justice Nirmal Yadav Acquitted in 2008 Cash-At-Judge's Door Case
A special CBI court acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nirmal Yadav and four others in a 2008 bribery case. The case involved misdelivered cash allegedly intended to influence a property deal. A total of five accused were in the case, with one deceased during the trial.
In a significant verdict, a special CBI court on Saturday acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav, along with four others, in the infamous 2008 cash-at-judge's door case.
The case grabbed headlines in 2008 when Rs 15 lakh was allegedly misdelivered to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur's residence. The cash was suspected to be a bribe intended for Justice Nirmal Yadav, aimed at influencing a property deal. Following the court's proceedings, Special CBI Judge Alka Malik rendered the much-anticipated verdict.
Defence counsel Vishal Garg confirmed that all five accused, including the former judge, have been acquitted, though sadly, one accused passed away during the legal process. The court had previously listened to the final arguments on Thursday, leading to the pronouncement on Saturday.
