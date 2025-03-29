Former Justice Nirmal Yadav Acquitted in 2008 Cash-At-Judge's Door Case

In a significant verdict, a special CBI court on Saturday acquitted former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice (Retd) Nirmal Yadav, along with four others, in the infamous 2008 cash-at-judge's door case.

The case grabbed headlines in 2008 when Rs 15 lakh was allegedly misdelivered to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur's residence. The cash was suspected to be a bribe intended for Justice Nirmal Yadav, aimed at influencing a property deal. Following the court's proceedings, Special CBI Judge Alka Malik rendered the much-anticipated verdict.

Defence counsel Vishal Garg confirmed that all five accused, including the former judge, have been acquitted, though sadly, one accused passed away during the legal process. The court had previously listened to the final arguments on Thursday, leading to the pronouncement on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)