Tension in Sambhal: Political Clashes and Compensation Demand Amid Violence

The Samajwadi Party has criticized the Uttar Pradesh administration for stopping its members, including Sambhal MP, from entering violence-hit districts following clashes over a mosque survey. They demand compensation for victims' families while alleging government misuse of power. The government contends the conflict is a political struggle ignited by local leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of overstepping by barring its officials, including the Sambhal MP, from entering violence-affected districts. These actions follow altercations linked to a mosque survey, prompting the party's demand for victim compensation and claims of governmental power abuse.

A court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid ignited tensions culminating in clashes that left four dead, spurring the Samajwadi Party to offer Rs 5 lakh to victims' families and urging the government for additional aid. The administration extended entry restrictions, citing public order maintenance amid these heightened tensions.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya argues the conflict stems from a Samajwadi Party power struggle, not communal strife, dismissing their outreach as politically motivated. With claims the party seeks to regain lost support, local authorities are committed to restoring stability while monitoring the volatile situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

