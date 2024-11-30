Tension in Sambhal: Political Clashes and Compensation Demand Amid Violence

The Samajwadi Party has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of overstepping by barring its officials, including the Sambhal MP, from entering violence-affected districts. These actions follow altercations linked to a mosque survey, prompting the party's demand for victim compensation and claims of governmental power abuse.

A court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid ignited tensions culminating in clashes that left four dead, spurring the Samajwadi Party to offer Rs 5 lakh to victims' families and urging the government for additional aid. The administration extended entry restrictions, citing public order maintenance amid these heightened tensions.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya argues the conflict stems from a Samajwadi Party power struggle, not communal strife, dismissing their outreach as politically motivated. With claims the party seeks to regain lost support, local authorities are committed to restoring stability while monitoring the volatile situation closely.

