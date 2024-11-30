Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Firm Stand Against Tungsten Mining in Arittapatti

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Minister Duraimurugan, strongly opposed tungsten mining in Arittapatti, Madurai. Despite a misinformation campaign suggesting state approval, the government maintained its resistance following a Union policy amendment. The dispute highlights environmental concerns and political tension between state and central authorities.

The Tamil Nadu government has reaffirmed its staunch opposition to the mining of tungsten in Arittapatti and surrounding villages in Madurai. This comes amid allegations from opposition parties of state approval for mining, which Minister for Mining and Water Resources, Duraimurugan, dismisses as a misleading campaign.

In a statement, the minister emphasized that the state government's opposition was clearly communicated to the Union government in a letter dated October 3, 2023. This was in response to the amended Mineral Policy from September 2023, which included plans for auctioning critical minerals like tungsten.

Despite Tamil Nadu's objections, the Union government, in a November 2023 reply, sanctioned the mining activities. These decisions ignore the biodiversity significance of the Arittapatti region, sparking public and political resistance, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin's commitment to blocking the mining operations.

