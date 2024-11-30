Abhishek Banerjee Calls for Strong Anti-Rape Law

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has called for the immediate implementation of a strong anti-rape law to address the rampant occurrence of sexual assaults throughout India. Speaking at a doctors' convention to launch the 'Sebaashray' health camp programme, Banerjee emphasized the urgency required to curb these heinous crimes.

Banerjee criticized the central government's lack of action, questioning why an ordinance for an anti-rape law hadn't been enacted when, according to official data, rapes occur every ten minutes in the country. He also highlighted the delay in the President's approval of the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, which he believes could be pivotal in addressing such crimes nationwide.

The Sebaashray programme, set to begin on January 2, aims to conduct 40 health camps daily across constituencies for a span of 70 days, engaging over 1,200 doctors. Banerjee revealed plans for another significant convention in April, expected to bring together 5,000 doctors in a continued effort to improve healthcare accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)