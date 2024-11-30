Naxalite Commander Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

A Naxalite associated with the People's Liberation Front of India was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police reported. The shootout erupted in Tomrom village in the Tebo police station area.

Security forces had launched the operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of PLFI members in the area. The slain individual was identified as Radung Bodra, alias Lamboo, who was PLFI's 'area commander,' according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

Authorities confirmed that Bodra was wanted in 29 criminal cases across the Singhbhum and Khunti districts. The operation led to the recovery of Lamboo's body, along with a cache of arms and ammunition, including pistols and mobile communication devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)