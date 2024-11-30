Justice Pursued: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Child

A disturbing incident in a village led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man, Ajit Yadav, accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old Dalit boy. The police reported the case came to light after a complaint was filed by the victim's grandmother.

The incident reportedly took place on November 22 when Yadav allegedly lured the young boy to his home. Authorities have taken swift action, registering the case under several legal statutes including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Ballia Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Veer, confirmed that Yadav was swiftly arrested and presented in a local court, where he was remanded to jail under judicial custody, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)