Left Menu

Justice Pursued: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Child

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old Dalit boy in a village. The incident was reported by the boy's grandmother, leading to a case being filed under various legal provisions. The accused is now in judicial custody after being presented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:41 IST
Justice Pursued: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Child
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident in a village led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man, Ajit Yadav, accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old Dalit boy. The police reported the case came to light after a complaint was filed by the victim's grandmother.

The incident reportedly took place on November 22 when Yadav allegedly lured the young boy to his home. Authorities have taken swift action, registering the case under several legal statutes including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Ballia Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Veer, confirmed that Yadav was swiftly arrested and presented in a local court, where he was remanded to jail under judicial custody, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024