Liquid Assault on Kejriwal Sparks Outrage
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized an incident where liquid was splashed on AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, labeling it as shameful. Critics attributed the attack to political frustrations with the BJP over law and order issues. AAP leaders condemned the act and questioned public safety under BJP's governance.
In a concerning incident on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann openly criticized the splashing of liquid on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. Mann described the event as 'utterly shameful' and linked it to political tensions with the BJP.
The attack occurred when a man approached Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, and doused him with an unspecified liquid while he was greeting supporters. Security forces quickly subdued the assailant, though Kejriwal and his security personnel were left to wipe their faces clean.
AAP Punjab president Aman Arora joined Mann in condemning the attack, denouncing it as intolerable and a demonstration of the central government's failure in law enforcement. They asserted that such incidents would not intimidate the party but rather provoke public backlash against the BJP's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
