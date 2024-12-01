Tensions Rise Amid Conflicting Reports of Gaza Airstrike
A reported Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza resulted in numerous casualties, according to Gaza's emergency services. However, the Israeli military claims no knowledge of such an attack. This incident follows ongoing military operations against Hamas in the region after recent militant attacks in southern Israel.
A reported Israeli airstrike on a multi-storey house in northern Gaza has resulted in several casualties, as stated by Gaza's emergency services on Saturday. Medics and emergency personnel believe numerous individuals are trapped under the rubble in Tal Al-Zaatar.
The Israeli military, however, has denied awareness of any such airstrike in the area but is investigating these claims. The military has been conducting operations in the region to curb efforts by militants to regroup and launch further attacks.
This incident follows heightened military activities following Hamas' attack on southern Israeli communities in October 2023, during which an Israeli soldier was killed in combat in northern Gaza on Saturday, according to military reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- airstrike
- Israeli
- casualties
- emergency
- medics
- military
- Hamas
- operations
- conflict
ALSO READ
Retired Taiwan Navy Officer Sparks Controversy with Praise for China's Military
Escalation in South Lebanon: Airstrikes Target Medics
Punjab Imposes Emergency Smog Control Measures
Tensions Rise in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra: Key Political and Military Developments
Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal: Emergency Meeting Scheduled for Leadership Reshuffle