Tensions Rise Amid Conflicting Reports of Gaza Airstrike

A reported Israeli airstrike on a multi-storey house in northern Gaza has resulted in several casualties, as stated by Gaza's emergency services on Saturday. Medics and emergency personnel believe numerous individuals are trapped under the rubble in Tal Al-Zaatar.

The Israeli military, however, has denied awareness of any such airstrike in the area but is investigating these claims. The military has been conducting operations in the region to curb efforts by militants to regroup and launch further attacks.

This incident follows heightened military activities following Hamas' attack on southern Israeli communities in October 2023, during which an Israeli soldier was killed in combat in northern Gaza on Saturday, according to military reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)