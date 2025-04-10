Ukraine's Military Stance: Firm Against Russian Pressures

Ukraine has signaled strong resistance to any proposed limitations on its military forces, a clear red line as tensions with Russia escalate. Ukrainian official Pavlo Palisa articulated Kyiv's firm stance amid attempts by the U.S. to broker peace between the warring nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to curtail Ukraine's military size and ambitions, but Palisa insists that no external power, particularly Russia, can dictate Ukraine's military posture. This assertion comes as part of broader peace negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict ignited by Russia's invasion in 2022.

Despite ongoing discussions and a brief ceasefire agreement facilitated by the U.S., the outlook for a lasting peace remains bleak. Russia persists with offensives, notably around strategic locations such as Pokrovsk, while Ukraine bolsters its military defenses amid uncertainties surrounding future U.S. military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)