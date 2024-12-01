Left Menu

Security Forces Strike: Seven Militants Eliminated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces killed at least seven militants during a joint operation involving helicopter gunships. This operation is part of a wider effort to combat the surge in attacks against security forces. Significant weapon caches were recovered and further operations are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least seven militants have been killed in a significant operation by security forces in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials noted on Saturday. The joint operation, which involved helicopter gunships, targeted known militant hideouts, marking a significant advancement in ongoing efforts to quash insurgent activities in the region.

This offensive took place in the Bakka Khel area of Bannu district, as a strategic counteraction against the wave of fresh attacks plaguing security forces across the southern districts. The operation was part of coordinated actions pursued by state security to crack down on militant networks.

Previously, in a related operation on Friday, security forces eliminated seventeen terrorists in Bannu and North Waziristan. The combative efforts yielded a substantial seizure of weapons and ammunition, with reinforcements being deployed as security forces pledge to continue their decisive course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

