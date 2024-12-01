In a notable escalation, Russia's Defence Ministry announced it launched air strikes against Syrian rebels, reinforcing the country's military and President Bashar al-Assad. Russian news agencies report these actions as part of Moscow's ongoing support for the Assad regime.

The bold rebel assault marks the most significant insurgent activity since 2020, disrupting largely dormant frontlines. Russia's state-run Centre for the Reconciliation of the Enemy Parties in Syria confirmed the strikes targeted critical rebel sites in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

The strikes reportedly resulted in the death of around 300 rebel fighters, as per official sources. This development underscores Moscow's strategic military involvement in Syria. (Contributions by Felix Light, Maxim Rodionov; Edited by Alexander Smith and Helen Popper)

