BSF Resolves to Eliminate Maoism in Odisha by 2026

Maoist activities in Odisha have decreased significantly with only 60-70 active members, most hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BSF has made notable progress, neutralizing hundreds of Naxalites and confiscating arms. Enhanced efforts aim to eliminate Maoism in the state by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 08:48 IST
Maoist activities in Odisha have seen a marked decline, with only 60-70 members of the outlawed organization remaining active, according to a senior BSF officer.

BSF IG (Frontier HQ - Special Ops) CD Aggarwal addressed the press, stating that the majority of these Maoists belong to neighboring states Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and not in leadership roles.

BSF's enhanced efforts, including coordination with Odisha Police and the use of advanced tech, aim to eradicate Maoism by March 2026.

