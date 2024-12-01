BSF Resolves to Eliminate Maoism in Odisha by 2026
Maoist activities in Odisha have decreased significantly with only 60-70 active members, most hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BSF has made notable progress, neutralizing hundreds of Naxalites and confiscating arms. Enhanced efforts aim to eliminate Maoism in the state by March 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2024 08:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 08:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Maoist activities in Odisha have seen a marked decline, with only 60-70 members of the outlawed organization remaining active, according to a senior BSF officer.
BSF IG (Frontier HQ - Special Ops) CD Aggarwal addressed the press, stating that the majority of these Maoists belong to neighboring states Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and not in leadership roles.
BSF's enhanced efforts, including coordination with Odisha Police and the use of advanced tech, aim to eradicate Maoism by March 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoism
- Odisha
- BSF
- narcotics
- operations
- IEE
- Naxals
- andhra
- Chhattisgarh
- Kalahandi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Forces Engage in Fierce Battle with Naxals on Chhattisgarh Border
Security Forces Intensify Operations Against Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad
Odisha Quarry Operations Halted Over Safety Breaches
Foggy Skies Disrupt Delhi Airport Operations
MSF Halts Operations in Haiti Amid Rising Threats