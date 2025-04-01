Tensions Escalate: Israel's Renewed Operations in Gaza
Israel's military has issued evacuation orders in Gaza's Rafah city, signaling potential ground operations. The conflict, reignited after a truce breakdown with Hamas, prompted increased military actions, uprooting civilians. Meanwhile, demands for Hamas to release hostages and disarm continue, amid international concerns over human rights issues.
Israel's military has issued sweeping evacuation orders in the southernmost city of Rafah, Gaza, as signs point to a potential ground offensive. Tensions have reignited following Israel's decision to end a ceasefire with Hamas, renewing its air and ground attacks earlier this month amidst unresolved truce negotiations.
As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated, with civilians fleeing amidst a blockade on essential supplies. Families were seen evacuating during Eid al-Fitr, carrying belongings on donkeys and car roofs. In an incident last week, 15 medics were killed by Israeli forces in Rafah, sparking international condemnation.
In a development that may further fuel tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to implement US-backed plans to relocate Gaza's population—a move widely criticized as a violation of international laws. As the military operations persist, the release of hostages and disarmament of Hamas remain key demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
