Tensions Escalate: Israel's Renewed Operations in Gaza

Israel's military has issued evacuation orders in Gaza's Rafah city, signaling potential ground operations. The conflict, reignited after a truce breakdown with Hamas, prompted increased military actions, uprooting civilians. Meanwhile, demands for Hamas to release hostages and disarm continue, amid international concerns over human rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:54 IST
Israel's military has issued sweeping evacuation orders in the southernmost city of Rafah, Gaza, as signs point to a potential ground offensive. Tensions have reignited following Israel's decision to end a ceasefire with Hamas, renewing its air and ground attacks earlier this month amidst unresolved truce negotiations.

As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated, with civilians fleeing amidst a blockade on essential supplies. Families were seen evacuating during Eid al-Fitr, carrying belongings on donkeys and car roofs. In an incident last week, 15 medics were killed by Israeli forces in Rafah, sparking international condemnation.

In a development that may further fuel tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to implement US-backed plans to relocate Gaza's population—a move widely criticized as a violation of international laws. As the military operations persist, the release of hostages and disarmament of Hamas remain key demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

