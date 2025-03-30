Left Menu

Manipur Operations: Security Forces' Tactical Sweep Recovers Arsenal, Arrests Key Threats

Security forces in Manipur conducted strategic search operations, recovering arms and arresting suspects. Amidst ongoing tensions, special measures are in place to ensure order and safety. Authorities seek information on a missing person and investigate the misuse of SIM cards for illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:57 IST
Manipur Operations: Security Forces' Tactical Sweep Recovers Arsenal, Arrests Key Threats
Area domination and patrolling conducted by Manipur Police (Photo: Manipur Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Manipur executed extensive search operations in the sensitive hill and valley districts last Saturday, uncovering a cache of arms and ammunition. The operation underscores the region's ongoing tension, though authorities maintain that the situation remains under control.

A press release from Imphal Police outlined the 24-hour operation spanning fringe areas, which resulted in the recovery of various weaponry including rifles, pistols, and mortars. Each piece was retrieved from separate sites across Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, indicating a broad reach of illicit arms across the region.

Law enforcement intensified security measures, installing 112 checkpoints across Manipur to facilitate the safe movement of vehicles. The state government announced a substantial reward for information leading to the discovery of a missing person, Luwangthem Mukesh. Meanwhile, arrests have been made in related criminal activities, including illegal SIM card distribution and extortion endeavors by local militant cadres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025