Manipur Operations: Security Forces' Tactical Sweep Recovers Arsenal, Arrests Key Threats

Security forces in Manipur executed extensive search operations in the sensitive hill and valley districts last Saturday, uncovering a cache of arms and ammunition. The operation underscores the region's ongoing tension, though authorities maintain that the situation remains under control.

A press release from Imphal Police outlined the 24-hour operation spanning fringe areas, which resulted in the recovery of various weaponry including rifles, pistols, and mortars. Each piece was retrieved from separate sites across Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, indicating a broad reach of illicit arms across the region.

Law enforcement intensified security measures, installing 112 checkpoints across Manipur to facilitate the safe movement of vehicles. The state government announced a substantial reward for information leading to the discovery of a missing person, Luwangthem Mukesh. Meanwhile, arrests have been made in related criminal activities, including illegal SIM card distribution and extortion endeavors by local militant cadres.

