Judicial Commission Probes Sambhal Mosque Violence

Amid heightened security, a judicial commission on Sunday toured the Shahi Jama Masjid and other violence-hit areas. The unrest followed a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The Commission, examining the incident, aims to determine the roots of the clashes.

Led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, two of the three commission members were present. Their colleague, ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was absent. They were escorted by regional officials including Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh and DIG Muniraj G.

Violence erupted on November 24, linked to a claim that a temple once existed on the mosque's site, resulting in deaths and injuries. The panel, formed on November 28, needs to complete its investigation in two months, focusing on whether the violence was spontaneous or conspiratorial.

