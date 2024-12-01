Left Menu

Thailand-Myanmar Maritime Tension: A Question of Boundaries

Thailand has expressed diplomatic concern after Myanmar's navy fired on Thai fishing vessels, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. The incident has raised questions about territorial boundaries. Thailand is seeking clarification and the release of detained fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:13 IST
Thailand-Myanmar Maritime Tension: A Question of Boundaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand is formally protesting against an incident involving Myanmar's navy, which resulted in one Thai fisherman dead, two injured, and several detained, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday.

The conflict escalated when Myanmar's navy allegedly opened fire on Thai fishing vessels, claiming they intruded into Myanmar's waters. The Thai Defense Ministry reported that the Thai boats were 4-5.7 nautical miles inside Myanmar's territory. However, Shinawatra has disputed this account, seeking more detailed data and the immediate release of detained Thai nationals.

Diplomatic efforts are underway, with Thai officials dispatching letters of protest and summoning the Myanmar ambassador for discussions, amid a long-standing political crisis in Myanmar following its 2021 military coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024