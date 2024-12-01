Thailand-Myanmar Maritime Tension: A Question of Boundaries
Thailand has expressed diplomatic concern after Myanmar's navy fired on Thai fishing vessels, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. The incident has raised questions about territorial boundaries. Thailand is seeking clarification and the release of detained fishermen.
Thailand is formally protesting against an incident involving Myanmar's navy, which resulted in one Thai fisherman dead, two injured, and several detained, according to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday.
The conflict escalated when Myanmar's navy allegedly opened fire on Thai fishing vessels, claiming they intruded into Myanmar's waters. The Thai Defense Ministry reported that the Thai boats were 4-5.7 nautical miles inside Myanmar's territory. However, Shinawatra has disputed this account, seeking more detailed data and the immediate release of detained Thai nationals.
Diplomatic efforts are underway, with Thai officials dispatching letters of protest and summoning the Myanmar ambassador for discussions, amid a long-standing political crisis in Myanmar following its 2021 military coup.
