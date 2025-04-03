Norway's Response to Trump's Tariff: A Diplomatic Endeavor

In a bid to address the economic impact of new tariffs, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has confirmed plans to negotiate with the United States following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 15% tariff on imports from Norway.

Announced on Wednesday, the tariff is part of President Trump's broader strategy targeting various international trading partners, causing concern in Norway. "This is bad news, it is very serious," Stoere informed reporters through NRK, the national broadcaster.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Stoere noted a potential for dialogue: "There is an opening for negotiations here, the Americans say, and we will use that in every possible way that we can," he stated, signaling Norway's intent to resolve the issue diplomatically.

