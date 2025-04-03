Left Menu

Norway's Response to Trump's Tariff: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, announced plans to negotiate with the U.S. after President Donald Trump imposed a 15% tariff on Norwegian goods. Stoere views this as a critical issue and intends to explore all avenues for negotiation as suggested by the United States.

Updated: 03-04-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to address the economic impact of new tariffs, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has confirmed plans to negotiate with the United States following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 15% tariff on imports from Norway.

Announced on Wednesday, the tariff is part of President Trump's broader strategy targeting various international trading partners, causing concern in Norway. "This is bad news, it is very serious," Stoere informed reporters through NRK, the national broadcaster.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Stoere noted a potential for dialogue: "There is an opening for negotiations here, the Americans say, and we will use that in every possible way that we can," he stated, signaling Norway's intent to resolve the issue diplomatically.

