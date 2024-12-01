Major Blow to Maoists: Key Leader Among Seven Killed in Telangana Encounter

In a significant operation, seven Maoists, including a high-ranking leader with a Rs 20 lakh bounty, were killed in Mulugu district, Telangana, on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The encounter unfolded in the Chalpaka forest area, involving both the outlawed group and the elite Greyhounds unit of the Telangana Police. Officials recovered two AK-47 rifles from the site.

The Maoists initiated the gunfire despite being urged to surrender, said Assistant Director General of Police (Law & Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat, who praised the police for their swift response, while urging remaining cadres to renounce violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)