Delhi Police Bust International Charas Trafficking Ring

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have dismantled an international charas trafficking ring, arresting five individuals, including three nationals from Nepal. Authorities recovered 15 kilograms of hashish, estimated to be worth Rs three crore in international markets.

The sting operation unfolded following a tip-off about illegal activities in the Majnu Ka Tila area. A swift raid led to the detention of Prem Thapa, a Nepalese national, and Delhi resident Mohammad Jameel. The operation also yielded 1.1 kilograms of charas.

Further investigations traced the resourceful network back to two additional Nepal nationals, including the ring's main supplier, Ankit Budha from Himachal Pradesh, and a local distributor, Pradeep Kumar. The network spanned from Nepal into the heart of Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)