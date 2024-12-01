Left Menu

Delhi Police Bust International Charas Trafficking Ring

Delhi Police arrested five individuals for allegedly smuggling 15 kg of charas valued at Rs 3 crore. Among those apprehended were three Nepal nationals and two residents of India. The investigation uncovered a broad trafficking network involving distribution from Nepal to Delhi-NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:04 IST
Delhi Police Bust International Charas Trafficking Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Delhi Police have dismantled an international charas trafficking ring, arresting five individuals, including three nationals from Nepal. Authorities recovered 15 kilograms of hashish, estimated to be worth Rs three crore in international markets.

The sting operation unfolded following a tip-off about illegal activities in the Majnu Ka Tila area. A swift raid led to the detention of Prem Thapa, a Nepalese national, and Delhi resident Mohammad Jameel. The operation also yielded 1.1 kilograms of charas.

Further investigations traced the resourceful network back to two additional Nepal nationals, including the ring's main supplier, Ankit Budha from Himachal Pradesh, and a local distributor, Pradeep Kumar. The network spanned from Nepal into the heart of Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024