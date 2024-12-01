Left Menu

Assam Police Thwart Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

Assam Police apprehended five Bangladeshi infiltrators, returning them to their home country. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed the event without specifying the district. Since unrest in Bangladesh, over 160 such infiltrators have been caught, prompting increased vigilance along the northeastern border.

Updated: 01-12-2024 17:10 IST
  Country:
  India

In a recent operation, Assam Police successfully apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross the India-Bangladesh border illegally, revealed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. The operation highlights the heightened state of alertness maintained by the state's law enforcement agencies.

The infiltrators, identified as Md Noor Islam, Md Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar, and Md Babul Hussain, were pushed back across the border following their detention. However, the specific district where the incident occurred was not disclosed by the Chief Minister.

This incident adds to the growing list of over 160 infiltrators who have been captured and sent back amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. As a result, security measures along the extensive 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast have been further intensified to prevent future incursions.

