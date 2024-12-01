Strengthening Bounds: BSF and BGB Unite for Boundary Management

The BSF South Bengal Frontier is reinforcing its collaborative relationship with Border Guard Bangladesh, a move aimed at ensuring efficient boundary management. A BSF official revealed that numerous high-level meetings, including engagements at the inspector general, DIG, and commandant levels, have been held throughout the year.

These diplomatic interactions are pivotal in promoting trust, facilitating cooperation, and enhancing regional stability, which collectively contribute to improved border security between India and Bangladesh.

On another front, tensions have heightened in Bangladesh and India due to the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and subsequent assaults on Hindu temples. India has urged Bangladesh's interim government to protect minorities amidst rising extremist rhetoric and violence against Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)