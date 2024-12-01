Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Ex-Principal's Alleged Role in Hospital Contracts

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar College and Hospital, faces allegations of helping cartels secure hospital contracts. Despite charges filed by the CBI, prosecution awaits government sanction. Ghosh also involved in financial irregularities during his tenure, receiving attention after a trainee doctor's murder on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata, stands accused of facilitating two cartels in securing contracts, according to a chargesheet filed by the agency. The special court has acknowledged the chargesheet, pending prosecution approval from the West Bengal government.

Ghosh resigned from his post on August 12, following the tragic incidents of a trainee doctor's rape and murder on hospital grounds. The CBI has implicated Ghosh, along with Ashish Kumar Pandey, a former House Staff member, and businessmen Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan in the ongoing investigation.

The High Court at Calcutta ordered a probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College during Ghosh's tenure. The investigation accompanied his resignation and temporary posting to another medical college, culminating in public protests against administrative decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

