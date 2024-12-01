Left Menu

Assam Ramps Up Security Amid Manipur Turmoil

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced increased police deployment in Barak Valley to mitigate the impact of the ongoing ethnic violence in neighboring Manipur. The clashes, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups, have resulted in over 250 deaths and mass displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:30 IST
On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the potential impact of the ongoing turmoil in Manipur on his state. The government has decided to reinforce police presence in Barak Valley, a region sharing its boundary with conflict-affected Manipur, to prevent any spill-over effects.

The Barak Valley in Cachar district, adjacent to Manipur's Jiribam, has seen additional security forces as a precaution against possible disturbances. Jiribam, unlike the Imphal Valley, remained relatively unaffected by earlier conflicts until violence erupted following the discovery of a farmer's body in June.

Since May last year, ethnic clashes between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribes in the hills have claimed over 250 lives. The situation escalated last month after the disappearance and subsequent discovery of bodies belonging to individuals from the Meitei community, following a firefight involving security personnel and suspected militants.

