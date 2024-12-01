Assam Ramps Up Security Amid Manipur Turmoil

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the potential impact of the ongoing turmoil in Manipur on his state. The government has decided to reinforce police presence in Barak Valley, a region sharing its boundary with conflict-affected Manipur, to prevent any spill-over effects.

The Barak Valley in Cachar district, adjacent to Manipur's Jiribam, has seen additional security forces as a precaution against possible disturbances. Jiribam, unlike the Imphal Valley, remained relatively unaffected by earlier conflicts until violence erupted following the discovery of a farmer's body in June.

Since May last year, ethnic clashes between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribes in the hills have claimed over 250 lives. The situation escalated last month after the disappearance and subsequent discovery of bodies belonging to individuals from the Meitei community, following a firefight involving security personnel and suspected militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)