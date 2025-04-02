Pre-conditions Set for Crucial Kuki-Meitei Talks

In an effort to stabilize ongoing turmoil in Manipur, the Kuki leadership has set three stringent pre-conditions ahead of high-stakes talks with the Meitei group. The upcoming discussions, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will occur on April 5 in New Delhi.

The Kuki Zo Council, led by Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet, declared the conditions following a consultation meeting held at Kangpokpi. The pre-conditions emphasize movement restrictions, a six-month ceasefire, and structured dialogues during the cessation period.

The ethnic conflict has seen over 250 fatalities and numerous displaced individuals since it erupted in May 2023, exacerbated by a tribal protest against the Meitei community's call for Scheduled Tribe status, prompting central government intervention and the imposition of President's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)