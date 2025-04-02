Left Menu

Pre-conditions Set for Crucial Kuki-Meitei Talks

Ahead of the crucial talks between Kuki and Meitei groups, the Kuki leadership has established three pre-conditions focused on restricting movement, halting hostilities, and initiating dialogue. This comes after ongoing ethnic violence following Meitei's demand for ST status, leading to significant unrest in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to stabilize ongoing turmoil in Manipur, the Kuki leadership has set three stringent pre-conditions ahead of high-stakes talks with the Meitei group. The upcoming discussions, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will occur on April 5 in New Delhi.

The Kuki Zo Council, led by Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet, declared the conditions following a consultation meeting held at Kangpokpi. The pre-conditions emphasize movement restrictions, a six-month ceasefire, and structured dialogues during the cessation period.

The ethnic conflict has seen over 250 fatalities and numerous displaced individuals since it erupted in May 2023, exacerbated by a tribal protest against the Meitei community's call for Scheduled Tribe status, prompting central government intervention and the imposition of President's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

