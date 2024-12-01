Belgium Pioneers Comprehensive Labor Protections for Sex Workers

In a historic move, Belgium is set to grant sex workers the ability to sign formal employment contracts, acquiring labor rights comparable to those in other professions. This legal breakthrough is hailed by advocates as a significant step forward, offering essential protections and benefits.

The landmark legislation comes in the wake of Belgium's 2022 decision to decriminalize sex work. It provides sex workers access to health insurance, paid leave, maternity benefits, unemployment support, and pensions. The law also regulates working hours, pay, and safety measures, filling long-standing legal gaps in the industry.

Proponents like Isabelle Jaramillo from advocacy group Espace P highlight the legitimacy this law offers. Employers must also adhere to new regulations, including gaining state authorization, ensuring no prior convictions for related crimes, and maintaining a safe working environment. However, critics argue the law falls short of addressing stigma and risks, particularly for undocumented workers.

