Left Menu

Belgium Pioneers Comprehensive Labor Protections for Sex Workers

From Sunday, Belgium's sex workers can formalize employment contracts, gain labor rights, access benefits such as health insurance, and enjoy protections similar to other professions. The law also brings employer regulations, addressing a notable legal gap. Critics, however, emphasize ongoing challenges in addressing trade stigma and risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:50 IST
Belgium Pioneers Comprehensive Labor Protections for Sex Workers
  • Country:
  • France

In a historic move, Belgium is set to grant sex workers the ability to sign formal employment contracts, acquiring labor rights comparable to those in other professions. This legal breakthrough is hailed by advocates as a significant step forward, offering essential protections and benefits.

The landmark legislation comes in the wake of Belgium's 2022 decision to decriminalize sex work. It provides sex workers access to health insurance, paid leave, maternity benefits, unemployment support, and pensions. The law also regulates working hours, pay, and safety measures, filling long-standing legal gaps in the industry.

Proponents like Isabelle Jaramillo from advocacy group Espace P highlight the legitimacy this law offers. Employers must also adhere to new regulations, including gaining state authorization, ensuring no prior convictions for related crimes, and maintaining a safe working environment. However, critics argue the law falls short of addressing stigma and risks, particularly for undocumented workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024